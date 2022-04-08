Kapil Sharma shares an adorable video of daughter Anayra wishing him Happy Birthday; WATCH

Kapil Sharma is India's one of the most successful comedians. He recently celebrated his 41st birthday with friends and family. The host of the famous The Kapil Sharma Show had an extraordinary musical birthday bash for himself with his family and close friends from the industry. Kapil's birthday was a rocking one indeed with lot of music, dance, food, and fun. Kapil in his recent Instagram story shared an adorable clip from the night where he can be seen standing alongside his wife Ginni as they get ready for the cake cutting.

In the video, Kapil's daughter who was seen in Ginni's arms. Anayra wished her dad 'Happy Birthday Papa' before cutting the cake. They looked like a perfect family as they stood by a two-tier white cake while a neon sign in the backdrop read 'Happy Birthday Kapil Sir'. For the occasion, Kapil donned a black shirt and pants with a classy grey jacket. While Ginni complimented him in a black outfit. Not to miss, little munchkin Anayra looked beautiful in a black dress with white frill. Several pictures and videos emerged online from his birthday party where Kapil was seen dancing and singing with Ginni.

The comedian began hosting The Kapil Sharma Show in the year 2016. The star rose to fame after he participated in the show Laughter Challenge in 2007. He also took part in Comedy Circus and then hosted the TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Then in 2013, he launched his show Comedy Nights with Kapil. He tied the knot with the love of his life Ginni in 2018 and they are now the parents of two kids - daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

