Kapil Sharma shares cute PICS of daughter Anayra's FIRST birthday celebrations; Neha Kakkar & others pour love

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra has turned one year old. The comedian took to his social media handle to share awe-inspiring pictures from his little angel's first birthday celebration with family, and it is all things love. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are beaming in happiness, as their little angel has turned a year old. Yes, baby Anayra is now one. The little one celebrated her first birthday with mom, dad, and grandmother yesterday (December 10, Thursday). Dotting father Kapil managed to scoop time out from his ever-so busy schedule to ring in Anayra's birthday in the sweetest way possible.

The ace comedian shared some 'adorable' pictures from Anayra's first birthday bash with family, and it is filled with love, fun, and cuteness. For this special day, mommy Ginni, daddy Kapil, and daadi twinned in black similar t-shirts, which had 'Anayra turns one' imprinted on them. Sweet, isn't it? The birthday girl looked breathtakingly cute in a pink frilly pink outfit. Baby Anayra was grinning from ear-to-ear as she posed for pictures, and enjoyed her big pink cake. The couple also decorated the room beautifully with cutouts of animated characters and balloons.

Ginni, Kapil, and Anayra's grandma were grinning from ear-to-ear as they ringed in Anayra's birthday in the cutest way possible. The Sharma family flashed their beaming smiles and the cuteness of the photographs cannot be described in words. With these awe-inspiring pictures, Kapil wrote a note filled with gratitude. 'Thank you so much for sending your love and blessings to our Laado on her first birthday,' Kapil expressed.

The oh-so-beautiful pictures from Anayra's first birthday bash have taken the internet by storm. Many of Kapil's friends from the industry and his The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars also showered love and blessings on baby Anayra on her special day. While Honey Singh wrote, 'Bahut bahut Mubarak,' Neha Kakkar expressed, 'Pyari Anayra. God bless!' Krushna Abhishekh commented, 'So sweet. God bless. So happy to see this,' while Sumona Chakravarti wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the cute munchkin.' Richa Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Esha Gupta, Richa Chaddha, Sudesh Lehri, and many others commented on Kapil's post and poured love on Anayra.

Here's a sneak peek from Anayra's birthday bash:

Bharti Singh also shared a glimpse of Anayra's birthday celebrations, which showed Kapil's staff dancing in merriment. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Kapil and Ginni are expecting their second child, and the couple will soon embrace parenthood again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

