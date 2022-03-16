Kapil Sharma shares a glimpse of his early morning workout session before his 6 am shift; VIDEO

Kapil Sharma is an actor-singer, comedian and host. The actor is the host of The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also worked in numerous other comedy-based shows and had debuted with his OTT special. The actor is presently focussing on improving his health and has shared a workout video on social media.

On an early Wednesday morning, Kapil Sharma posted a video of him working out rigorously. The comedian shared that he had a 6 am shift and woke up at 4 am to do his workout. From cardio, chest press, push-ups, Kapil is determined to return in shape.

Kapil Sharma posted the video on his Instagram and captioned, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all."

See the tweet here:

Nehha Pendse commented on Kapil's post and said, "Yeppp that’s the only way." Rashami Desai, who had earlier lost a lot of weight, also lauded Kapil.

Rahul Lakhanpal commented, “Waah paji”, Bharti Singh and Guru Randhawa also shared appreciation emojis.

Kapil Sharma has a few projects lined up and the actor-comedian needs to stay in shape. Post his back injury, Kapil faced difficulties in getting back to the gym and gained weight. Reportedly, Kapil would also be travelling abroad to shoot for a film.



