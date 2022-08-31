Kapil Sharma shares goofy pictures with Huma Qureshi; Hints at an upcoming project

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. Lately, Kapil has been experimenting with his looks and we have to agree that he has got the town talking. The actor has recently shared a list of pictures with Huma Qureshi and hints about their upcoming project.

In the picture shares by Kapil Sharma, he is seen standing with Huma Qureshi as they makes some goofy poses. Huma Qureshi has sported bright green co-ord set. She has sported a flared crop top and multiple layer and slit skirt. Kapil Sharma looked dapper in black t-shirt and blue denims. He captioned, “Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live will like the correct answers.”

See post here-

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar. The star will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh. The show has undergone a few changes too and Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of this season. He played the character of Sapna, and has stepped out citing 'agreement issues'.

