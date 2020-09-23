Kapil Sharma shares pretty PHOTO with TKSS co star Sumona Chakravarti; Actress REVEALS their 8 year long bond

Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti's recent social media banter has captured everyone's attention. Here's why The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars have left fans go 'awww.'

Kapil Sharma shares a great bond with his TKSS team. The ace comedian often keeps sharing BTS moments from The Kapil Sharma Show sets. Yesterday (September 22, 2020), Kapil took to his social media handle to share some goofy pictures of the team from sets. However, Kapil's post had left, his good friend and TKSS co-star Sumona Chakravarti upset. She complained asking why is she not there in the pictures?

Later, to please Sumona and make her happy, Kapil posted a beautiful BTS picture with her. He asked her not to get upset, and wrote, 'Yeh lo naraz mat hona.' Not only this, but Kapil also asked the actress to think of a good caption for their picture herself. And here is when Kapil and Sumona's fun-loving Twitter banter caught everyone's attention. Sumona was quick to reply to Kapil's tweet, and revealed a secret which left everyone awestruck.

Sumona shared another picture with Kapil, wherein she is having a hearty laugh while in a conversation with him. She captioned the adorable photo as, 'Can never be serious with you, mazaak mazaak main 8 years have gone by since comedy circus!' Yes, the actress revealed her 8-year-old long bond with Kapil, and how she has enjoyed every moment of his company.

The duo has been in association with each other since the times of their show Comedy Circus, and share a strong camaraderie. Kapil was 'touched and overwhelmed' by Sumona's sweet gesture and sent her love as he replied to her comment with hearts. Well, Kapil and Sumona's banter proves that they share a warm bond not only with each other but also with the entire TKSS team. Their equation is filled with love, trust, and respect for each other.

Take a look at Kapil and Sumona's social media banter here:

Can never be serious with you.... mazaak mazaak main 8 years have gone by since comedy circus!

Meanwhile, the two were dressed in eye-catching historical looks, as they are all set to welcome the Mahabharat cast in the upcoming episode. The show also stars Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, and Kiku Sharda.

Talking about Kapil and Sumona's association, they worked together in Comedy Circus. Later, Sumona joined him on The Comedy Nights With Kapil and currently, they're seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show. What are your thoughts about their banter? Are you excited about the forthcoming episode of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

