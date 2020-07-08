Kapil Sharma shares a THROWBACK photo with Neha Kakkar from their younger days; Asks fans to 'identify them'

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently took down his his memory lane as he shared a beautiful throwback picture with Neha Kakkar will make you nostalgic. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved celebrities in the Indian Television industry and there's no doubt about the fact. While his comedy skills have undoubtedly wowed everyone, his friendly nature has also won the hearts of millions. Kapil shares a warm bond with almost everyone in the showbiz world, and we often see him having a gala time with his pals. The actor-comedian also invites many known faces to his show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' and spreads a riot of laughter around.

However, since the last three months, fans have been missing new episodes of the TKSS, as shootings were stalled owing to the COVID-19 scare. While shootings of many popular daily soaps have begun in the past few weeks, the TKSS team is still not on the sets. But, this does not keep Kapil away from entertaining his fans. He is making use of his social media platforms to keep his fans engaged and happy. While he is not quite active on social media, but when he does post something, it surely brings a smile on everyone's faces. And this is what happened today (June 8, 2020) morning.

Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback picture with none other than Neha Kakkar. Yes, the ace comedian took down his memory lane as he shared an old photo with Neha Kakkar from their younger days. The two are seen sitting on a staircase in their casual best. While Neha looks pretty as always in a black top, Kapil is seen donning an orange t-shirt. It looks like the two are listening to someone sharing their story. Neha's smile in the picture is, as usual, infectious, and the comfort that the duo share proves that their bond is quite strong.

The comedian was also ecstatic to have found a picture with the sensational singer from their younger days as he dropped a witty yet cute caption. He wrote, 'Identify the kids!' Well, we must say, Kapil and Neha simply look adorable in this photo, it is difficult to take our eyes off them. They are a bundle of cuteness together, and they look like college mates!

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's throwback photo with Neha Kakkar:

Meanwhile, talking about TKSS, it is rumoured that the team will begin shooting from mid-July. However, no official announcements have been made yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

