Kapil Sharma shares video of Jackie Chan gracing his show, talks about 'Rajme ka soup'; Tiger Shroff REACTS

The Kapil Sharma Show is amongst the most famous entertaining shows on Television and is loved by audiences of all age groups. The show is hosted by the stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. Every episode is graced by celebs who are entertained by the team of comedians. A while ago, in one such episode, Kapil had the opportunity to host the Global star and Legendary actor Jackie Chan on his show. Superstar Jackie Chan had graced the show, along with famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The two had collaborated on a Bollywood film Kung Fu Yoga and appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote this film.

Now sharing this old clip from the episode, Kapil expressed his happiness about hosting this legendary star. Kapil also appreciated the love he received from his viewers. The comedian took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, and in the caption, he wrote, "I never thought that one day I will host this global star n legend mr @jackiechan on my show it’s all bcoz of the love n blessings of my lovely viewers thank you so much love you all #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #jackiechan "

For the unversed, Kung Fu Yoga was an action-adventure comedy film released in 2017. Apart from Jackie and Sonu, the film also starred Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Recently, Sonu had also spilled beans on the possibility of reuniting with Jackie Chan for the sequel of Kung Fu Yoga. Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonu had revealed that the makers had planned but after that Covid-19 happened. He further says that when the Covid situation settles then hopefully the sequel of Kung Fu Yoga might happen.

