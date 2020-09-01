Kapil Sharma is shook by brutality faced by Suresh Raina's family in Punjab; Asks officials to punish culprits

Kapil Sharma shared his heartfelt condolences to Suresh Raina's family as the cricketer opened up about the brutality his family faced in Punjab.

Suresh Raina recently returned to India from UAE (United Arab Emirates) where the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled. The Chennai Super Kings player cited 'personal reasons' for his return. Now, after many speculations about his sudden return to India, the cricketer has finally broken his silence. Just a few moments ago, Suresh Raina took to his Twitter handle to reveal the brutality his family had to go through in Punjab. He has opened up about the demise of his uncle, injuries to his cousins, and aunt in Punjab's Pathankot. The cricketer has also urged the authorities to look into the matter.

Taking to Twitter Suresh Raina put a full stop on all the speculations regarding him missing IPL 2020 and shared about the tragedy his family has gone through. He revealed details of the heinous crime that has claimed the life of two of his close family members and left some injured. Suresh Raina tweeted, 'What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support.'

Further, demanding justice and proper investigation by the officials, he wrote, 'Till date, we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request Punjab Police to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.'

Within moments of Raina's tragic revelations, many of his supporters, friends, and fans shared their heartfelt condolences with him. Among them is also ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Kapil was shaken by Raina's tweets and shared his heart-touching condolences to the family and also requested the concerned officials to probe the matter and punish the culprits. Kapil wrote, ' It is very sad to hear about the tragedy paji. My condolences to the family. Dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice, please look into it and punish the culprits.'



Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

It’s very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits. https://t.co/LzAGIv9COK — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 1, 2020

Media reports earlier suggested that some robbers killed Raina's 58-year-old uncle on August 19s at midnight. The family was attacked by four robbers, who had come intending to loot, while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

