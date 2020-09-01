  1. Home
  2. tv

Kapil Sharma is shook by brutality faced by Suresh Raina's family in Punjab; Asks officials to punish culprits

Kapil Sharma shared his heartfelt condolences to Suresh Raina's family as the cricketer opened up about the brutality his family faced in Punjab.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 12:46 pm
Kapil Sharma is shook by brutality faced by Suresh Raina's family in Punjab; Asks officials to punish culpritsKapil Sharma is shook by brutality faced by Suresh Raina's family in Punjab; Asks officials to punish culprits
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Suresh Raina recently returned to India from UAE (United Arab Emirates) where the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled. The Chennai Super Kings player cited 'personal reasons' for his return. Now, after many speculations about his sudden return to India, the cricketer has finally broken his silence. Just a few moments ago, Suresh Raina took to his Twitter handle to reveal the brutality his family had to go through in Punjab. He has opened up about the demise of his uncle, injuries to his cousins, and aunt in Punjab's Pathankot. The cricketer has also urged the authorities to look into the matter. 

Taking to Twitter Suresh Raina put a full stop on all the speculations regarding him missing IPL 2020 and shared about the tragedy his family has gone through. He revealed details of the heinous crime that has claimed the life of two of his close family members and left some injured. Suresh Raina tweeted, 'What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support.' 

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina shares it still hurts as pens a touching post for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘Truth will prevail

Further, demanding justice and proper investigation by the officials, he wrote, 'Till date, we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request Punjab Police to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.' 

Within moments of Raina's tragic revelations, many of his supporters, friends, and fans shared their heartfelt condolences with him. Among them is also ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Kapil was shaken by Raina's tweets and shared his heart-touching condolences to the family and also requested the concerned officials to probe the matter and punish the culprits. Kapil wrote, ' It is very sad to hear about the tragedy paji. My condolences to the family. Dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice, please look into it and punish the culprits.'  

Take a look at the tweets here: 

Media reports earlier suggested that some robbers killed Raina's 58-year-old uncle on August 19s at midnight. The family was attacked by four robbers, who had come intending to loot, while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house. 

ALSO READ: Suriya pays tribute to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina on their retirement; Says 'A salute for inspiring the nation'

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement