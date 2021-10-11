The Kapil Sharma Show, 10 October 2021, Written Update: Vicky and Shoojit in the house

Today, Kapil welcomed the super talented actor Vicky Kaushal and the national film award-winning director Shoojit Sircar in his show. Later, Kapil expressed his feeling and told Shoojit that it was his dream to waatch a film being made about the struggle of Sardar Udham Singh. Shoojit considered himself lucky for being able to direct a film on one of India's renowned revolutionary. Vicky appreciated Kapil for his contribution to society as he has always tried to make people laugh in the most difficult phases of their lives. Kapil thanked Vicky for his appreciation and promised to spread happiness all around the globe.

Kapil talked with the director about some unknown facts about the film and its making. Shoojit told Kapil that the character was first been finalized for Irfan but his sudden death put a full stop to the progress of the film. Vicky named Irrfan as the finest artist in India and also dedicated every scene of this film to him. Kapil complimented Vicky for his dedication and hard work for the role of Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky also shared some unknown facts about Sardar Udham Singh and recalled his bravery and love for the nation. Moving on, Kapil remembered Vicky's father and Bollywood’s renowned action director, Mr.Shyam Kaushal.

Furthermore, Lottery flirted with Vicky wherein Kiku disguised as a lawyer confronted lottery for flirting with someone else. Kiku then shared his hilarious jokes with the guests and spread laughter all around. Kapil introduced the guests to their 'Post ka postmortem' segment and showed them the most hysterical comments on their posts.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

