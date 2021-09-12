The Kapil Sharma Show, 12 September 2021, Written Update: Govinda and Sunita give hilarious replies

In today's episode, the main guest was going to be Govinda and his beautiful wife Sunita. This will be their first appearance in the latest season of the show. The Kapil Sharma rememberd their last appearance on the show in which they made everyone fall on the floor laughing. Both Govind and his wife Sunita have a hilarious sense of humour. Kapil recalls their previous great movies and his jokes.

Then Kapil Sharma invited them on the stage, firstly Govinda made his entry dancing to his famous songs and all the background dancers. Then Sunita also enters the stage dancing. Kapil asked them to sit on the sofa. While Govinda and Sunita showed their cutest chemistry. Both of them were teasing each other. Then Kapil asked them some funny questions both Govinda and Sunita replied with a great sense of humor. He asked about their family, their trips, career, and daughter. Kapil teased Govinda and asked him about his wife Sunita's jewelry. The first commented about her earing and then the ring and nail paint.

Govinda questioned Kapil why he is asking such naughty questions because after this Sunita will tease him at the home. Sunita then told Kapil that he should ask her all the questions. She said she can even tell Kapil about what is the color of Govinda's underwear that he is currently wearing. The audience gets crazy listening to her hilarious comebacks. Govinda also reveals that during the filming of the movies Sunita gives him permission to talk and flirt with anyone he wants. But she also follows him everywhere during his shoot.

