The Kapil Sharma Show, 14 November 2021, Written Update: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh visit the show

In today’s episode, we saw that Kapil enjoyed his time with the evergreen actress Rani Mukerji and the handsome hunk Saif Ali Khan. Kapil asked Rani to inform the audience about her most irritating habit. Rani revealed that the latter usually forget things and create mess by repeating the same work. Kapil got into a conversation with Saif and tried to grab some tips related to parenthood. Later, Rani turned the tables and started flirting with Kapil. Archana thanked Rani as she is the only guest to date who has dared to flirt with Kapil while the latter is short of words. Kapil recalled his college days and said that Rani was his most favorite heroine of the 90’s era.

Kapil asked Saif what according to him is the most important thing in an actor’s life. Saif responded that observing everything and getting inspired by the smallest of things matters the most for an actor. Later, Kapil welcomed Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh on his set and asked them to be seated. Kapil then spoke about his love for the cinemas and revealed some of the hilarious incidents from his past. Further, Kapil gave an opportunity to his audience and asked them to feel free to ask anything to their favorite actors this segment created a good interaction amongst the star cast and the fans.

Moving on, Sharvari gave all the credit to Rani and Saif as the two helped her a lot at the time of their shooting. Meanwhile, Kapil recalled Siddhanth’s journey and complimented him for his outstanding transitions in every project. Saif revealed that Siddhant and Sharvari are flawless actors who will surely come up as the face of Bollywood in the coming times. Chandu made his entry on the stage and introduced himself as ‘Bunty' wherein Bhoori told everyone that she is ‘Babli'. Kapil insulted Chandu and Bhoori for copying the styles of great actors and asked them to leave before he gets angry.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

