The Kapil Sharma Show, 17 October 2021, Written Update: Dussehra with the 90s' greatest talents

In today's episode, Kapil sings a song to welcome the biggest stars from the '90s, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo Shah. Kapil flirts with them and makes Arvind Swamy-related gags on Madhoo Shah. He sings a song from the film, Roja.

Ayesha teases Archana, and Kapil joins in, pulling her leg. Madhoo shares her love story. Kapil asks Ayesha about her husband. She cracks hilarious jokes. They have a fun conversation. Following Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Juhi recounts her experience. Madhoo tells the story behind her name.

Kiku Sharda, who plays Advocate Mr Damodar, enters the scene with a song. The lawyer is mocked by Kapil. Mr Damodar's assistant comes in and he mocks her. He also dances with his assistant. Kapil displays a few photos of the trio, and they read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos.

Krushna Abhishek appears as Jackie Shroff. Krushna's portrayal of Jackie is praised by Ayesha, Madhoo and Juhi. He has a great sense of humour. He shakes a leg with the three of them.

Kapil asks the audience to share their experiences if people misunderstand and misinterpret what is spoken to them. Sudesh Lehri enters as Chacha, signing a song. He entertains the actresses. Krushna returns to the stage, this time playing the flute. Krushna delivers rib-tickling jokes, while Chacha sings.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show, 16th October 2021, Written Update: Gales of laughter with Taapsee Pannu