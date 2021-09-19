The Kapil Sharma Show, 18th September 2021, Written Update: The Bhoot Police trio

Today’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by , Jacqueline Fernandez, and from the film The Bhoot Police. As the episode started, Kapil asked the guests if anybody was afraid of ghosts. Kapil then told a few funny stories about the ghosts. Saif mocked Archana by referring to her as Siddhu Paaji.

Kapil asked Saif, "Where did he get the jaundice type of specs from?” The show host also flirted with Jacqueline. He expressed his happiness at Yami’s wedding. Kapil talked about Saif Ali Khan's flick Pehchan and mocks a dancing move. He then inquired about Yami's wedding party, which consisted of limited people. Yami told only her and Mr. Dhar's close family members were present at the occasion. Further, Jacqueline reminisced about her first visit to Kapil Sharma's program in 2015. Kapil asked the actress about the groom's nationality she plans to marry. Archana asked Saif and Kapil some baby-related questions. When questioned about Lullaby, Saif recalled a period when he used to sing Sara an English Lullaby called "Summertime" while she was little. "Please don't sing," Sara pleaded to Saif. Jacqueline, Yami, and Saif also shared their lockdown stories.

The lawyer entered, cracks a few jokes, and established a lively atmosphere. He asked Saif to dance with him. On a tune from Bhoot Police, the trio and the lawyer shook their legs.

Kapil displayed a few photos of the trio, and they read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos. Sapna entered the room. She asked, "Was it Yami or Aditya who proposed first?" Neither of them proposed as Yami told. Kapil questioned the three on Ghosts and discussed some classic Ghosts flicks. Then Kapil had the brilliant idea of auditioning for the parts of witch and ghost. Auditioning is done by the audience. Kapil offered them a few scenarios and asked them to produce sounds in response.

When Chacha arrived, Kapil teased him. Chacha stated that he enjoyed their flick and narrated the story. He extended his best wishes to the Bhoot Police unit.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.