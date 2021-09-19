The Kapil Sharma Show, 19 September 2021, Written Update: Sudesh Lehri mimics Kumar Sanu

In today's episode, Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, and Kumar Sanu set the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show on fire. Udit, Sanu, and Anuradha come to promote their upcoming music project. They delighted the audience and Kapil with their perfect soothing voice. Kapil Sharma welcomed them on the stage, Udit, Sanu, and Anuradha appeared while dancing on their song. Kapil recalled some precious moments of Udit and Sanu on the show from the previous season. Kapil teased Anuradha for her glowing beauty even after so many years.

Kapil Sharma questioned Anuradha Paudwal about Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu's naughty behavior, Anuradha listening to this picked up her mic and started singing old devotional songs. Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu seeing her could not stop their laugh. Anuradha's soothing voice not just lifted the atmosphere but also made Udit Narayan laugh out loud. Kapil then seriously asked Anuradha that she has done so many songs with Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, so who is more childish in behavior. Anuradha Paudwal looked at Udit and started laughing and says Udit does more naughty things on the stage or studio or where ever he gets a chance.

After many questions and talks, Sudesh Lehri appeared on the stage, while wearing clothes like Kumar Sanu and was acting just like. Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, and Kumar Sanu himself could not stop their laughter. Sudesh Lehri then started singing Kumar Sanu's one famous song and Kapil Sharma urges him to stop. But Sudesh does not even listen to him and kept singing funny songs.

