The Kapil Sharma Show, 21 November 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma promote ‘Antim’

In today's episode, Kapil made his entry and started talking to the audience about the biggest trendsetters of India. Later, Kapil welcomed the bhaijaan of the Bollywood industry Salman and described his aura with a grand applause. The audience kept on applauding as Salman made his entry on a cycle and then grooved on his all-time hit songs. Moving on Kapil acknowledged all the good work and charity done by Salman during the covid pandemic. Salman replied in a humble manner and informed Kapil that everything he has achieved in his life belonged to his fans and as a result, he tried to help them back when needed.

Kapil tried to mock Archana when Salman said that he has always felt blessed to help the needy. Archana took the joke sportingly and revealed that Kapil has always used her as a scapegoat to convey his message. Ahead, Aayush Sharma joined Salman on the stage and delivered an energetic performance to mark his presence. Kapil appreciated Aayush for his fit body while the latter informed every time that he has always taken inspiration from Salman and gave him all the credit for his fitness.

After a while, Mahesh Manjerekar and Mahima Makwana made their way to the stage and spoke about their upcoming movie Antim. Kapil spread a moment of laughter amongst everyone when he revealed some hilarious comments posted on the social media posts of the celebrities. Furthermore, Krishna impersonated Dharmendra and enthralled everyone with his unique comedy timing. Kiku joined Krishna and soon the duo entertained the audience and the guests with their jokes.

