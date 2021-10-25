The Kapil Sharma Show, 24 October 2021, Written Update: Celebrating success with Sonakshi Sinha

In today’s episode, Kapil made an unusual entry in a tracksuit, and after a while, Lottery joined him and started having a talk over the shortage of water in their locality. Kiku Sharda who impersonates the character of the lawyer came in and created an atmosphere of laughter as he flirted with Lottery. Chandu joined his neighbors and started confronting them for destroying his sleep but later learned about the shortage of water and tried hard to arrange a bucket of water for him. Kapil used this situation and gave circulated a very important social message of saving water.

Later, Kapil welcomed Sonakshi Sinha while the latter is been applauded by the audiences for her outstanding work in the cinemas. Sonakshi pulled Kapil’s leg as she called him a brother and started talking about her busy schedule. Kapil wished her all the luck for the upcoming music album ‘Mil Mahiya’ and asked her to be seated. Ahead, Kapil informed the audiences about Sonakshi’s love for drawing and showed some of the masterpieces made by her. Sonakshi told Kapil that she went a step forward and auctioned the painting for raising funds for the covid pandemic.

In the next segment, Kapil chose the funniest comments on Sonakshi’s Instagram posts and sought her reaction on the same. Later, Kiku came in disguised as a rapper and enthralled everyone with his unique comedy timing. Furthermore, Kapil invited Raashi Sood on the stage who is also the singer for Sonakshi’s latest album ‘Mil Mahiya’. Sonakshi praised Raashi for her writing and sense of music and also dreamt of a bright future for the upcoming singer. In the end, Kapil sang the song with Raashi and Sonakshi wherein Bhoori and Chandu joined them to celebrate the success of the song.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

