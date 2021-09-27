The Kapil Sharma Show, 26 September 2021, Written Update: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar set the stage on fire

In today's episode, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar were the stars of tonight's show. Kapil Sharma welcomed them on the stage with lots of compliments. Firstly Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter with their famous song playing in the background. Then for a surprise moment, the contestants of Indian Idol enter the stage. The contestants were Pawandeep Raja, Sayli Kamble, Arunita, Sanmukh Priya, Danish, and Nihal. Their entrance made everyone go wow due to their mind-blowing songs. With so many famous faces and Neha and Tony, it was sure that today's episode is going to do a blast.

Kapil Sharma asked them to sit on the sofa and then told everyone the reason behind this episode is the song Kanta Laga which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar is getting lots of love and likes on social media. Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar performed some interesting songs. After the sizzling session, Kapil Sharma started asking funny questions to Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Kapil asked Neha about her vaccination status and why she always roam from one tv show to another tv show. Kapil and Tony then team up and made fun of Neha.

Then Kiku Sharda reached on the stage with his famous character Accha Yadav. He made fun of Neha and Tony for their songs. Accha Yadav then performed Kanta Laga in his own different version. Then everyone gets ready for a game in which Kapil as a host will give everyone a word and they will have to sing a song on that word. Then Kapil gives a twist to the task, he gave a singer word Chand in which he will have to say saand instead of Chaand. This game made everyone laugh on the floor.

