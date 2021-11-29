The Kapil Sharma Show, 28 November 2021, Written Update: John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar visit the show

In today’s episode, we saw that Kapil complimented Archana for her looks and sang a song for her to express his feelings. Kapil then started talking about the importance of truth in our lives and how does it help us to progress as successful individual. Later, Kapil welcomed the beast of the Indian cinema John Abraham and the beautiful glam girl Divya Khosla Kumar in his show. The audience could not control their emotions and kept on cheering for John and Divya while Kapil could clearly sense the excitement of the movie.

Moving on, Kapil praised John for his fitness and punctuality in everything he does. John expressed his love for bodybuilding and told the importance of diet to everyone by which anyone in their life can get a physique like him. Kapil shocked everyone when he revealed that John is a complete vegan and hates animal cruelty. John cleared all the confusion and showcased his six abs so that the audience understands that graphics and animation cannot make you fit as it involves a lot of hard work and control. Divya told Kapil that she was very lucky to share the screen with one of the best actors in their nation.

Furthermore, Kapil tried to gain some tips to reduce his weight while John assured that he will design a proper diet plan to help the former in reducing his extra weight. Kiku came in disguised as Laccha and created a moment of laughter with the help of his hilarious jokes. Kapil then invited the writer and director Milap Zaveri to show and spoke to him about his experience of working with John and Divya. Ahead, Kapil read out some hysterical comments from the posts of the actors and praised the fans for their creative thinking process.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

