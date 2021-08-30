The Kapil Sharma Show, 29 August 2021, Written Update: Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha rock the stage

In today's episode, the host welcomes two legendary actors, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha. Everyone else was blown away after the presence of two renowned actors in the cinema. With these stars, the excitement factor was really excellent. The actors make a dramatic entrance on the show next to each other, accompanied by some ladies. The actor is a great friend who has set a good example of camaraderie in Bollywood.

Kapil addressed them several topics and questions, along with some foolish and amusing ones, to which the Shatru ji and Dharam ji responded in funny ways. Kapil states that Shatru Ji starred in two films, Shararat and Shaadi Ke Baad, and afterward Kapil questions him if he began doing naughtiness with his wife before, toward which Shatru Ji responds that he began doing silly things after the wedding, his response made the audience giggle.

Meanwhile, artist Krushna, dressed as Dharam, emerges on the stage and claims that he is really delighted to meet everyone and has arranged something else for them. After giving flowers to Shatru Ji, Kapil asks whether he has anything for Dharam Ji. Krushna responds positively and then hands him a drink, which everybody bursts out laughing. Afterward, Kapil inquires about the cause for their great relationship. Shatru Ji claims that their behaviors were so similar that he only trained from him.

