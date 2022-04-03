The Kapil Sharma Show, 2nd April 2022, Written Update: Mukesh Rishi recalls ‘Sooryavansham’ days

In today’s episode, Kapil enters the stage and welcomes everyone, and tells Archana how a film is always incomplete without a villain. He tells how villains are also the highlights in movies. He jokes about how fun villains are. He then welcomes Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Yashpal Sharma on stage. They enter and the audience gives them a standing ovation and gives a round of applause for them.

Kapil talks about how villains seem to be very innocent in real life. Kapil asks Mukesh if guests eat kheer in his house when they serve it, in reference to Sooryavansham movie. Everyone laughs and he talks about how he enjoyed filming Sooryavansham. Kapil jokes about how that movie is aired twice every week. Ashish starts talking about how people keep calling him different names.

So, he spoke to his team and his team members told him people wouldn’t obviously recognise him since he’s never been on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kapil laughs and tells he’s very grateful to hear that. Archana tells everyone that Kapil comes to work hard every day and proves how worthy he is. Kapil thanks her and praises Archana for laughing at herself. Then, they all play the usual games and the entire team entertains the guests. Later, Kapil thanks them all for coming and they thank him for having them on the show and leave.

