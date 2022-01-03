The Kapil Sharma Show, 2nd January 2022, Written Update: Team RRR shares unknown facts

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes RRR cast Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and director S.S Rajamouli. Alia reveals that she said yes to RRR movie because the director is the great Rajamouli, sir.

Ram Charan says during the lockdown, he enjoyed Archana Puran Singh's Instagram video stories. Kapils asks Ram Charan why he doesn't promote his film. Alia says his fan following is enormous, and they watch all his movies without promotions. Kapil cracked a few more hilarious jokes.

NTR reveals that he had Hindi as his first language in school, which helped him in his career. In RRR, he has done Hindi dubbing of his character. The host asks why he named his film 'RRR.' Rajamouli says earlier they did not have a name in mind, so they called it RRR on the initial letters of Ram Charan, Rama Rao, and Rajamouli. Later, it worked out as the audience liked it and it got trending on Twitter.

Krishna wears a Tamil woman's attire and dances on the 'Mukabala Subhan Allah' song. He cracks jokes with each of the actors. Later, Kiku Sharda enters the stage on the Bahubali song. He tells jokes in a British accent to entertain the audience. He asks Kapil to compliment him, and in response, Kapil roasts him. Kiku hands over an award to S.S Rajamouli because he is the first person to know why Kattapa killed Bahubali. He further teases Alia for that extra 'R' indicating her beau Ranbir.

Kapil plays an exciting game (read my lips) with the RRR's cast. One person wears a headphone with loud music and has to guess what the other person is saying. Kapil allows the audience to interact with the entire cast. The audience asks peculiar questions for light entertainment.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

