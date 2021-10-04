The Kapil Sharma Show, 3 October 2021, Written Update: The Dancing trio enjoyed their time at the show

Today, Kapil started the episode with his melodious singing and rocked the stage. Later, Kapil welcomed Indian’s favorite reality show judges Geeta Kapoor, Terrence Lewis, and . The dancing trio arrived in The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming reality show ‘India’s best dancer'. Kapil was terrified by Malaika’s look as she looked gorgeous in a saree. Ahead, Terrence spoke about Malaika’s popularity amongst the paparazzi while Geeta teamed up with Kapil and Terrence to pull Malaika’s leg.

Moving on, Kapil gave some weird situations to the guests and asked them to interpret those situations through their dancing. Terrence, Geeta, and Malaika were successful in completing the task as they showcased their skills and took everyone by surprise. Later, Kapil’s next segment turned out to be the best as the guests cracked with laughter as he picked some of the best comments from the social media posts of Terrence, Geeta, and Malaika and read them out in front of his audience.

Krushna walked in as a doppelganger of the veteran actor Jitendra and shared laughter amongst everyone and asked Malaika to teach him some steps of Nagin dance before he left. Furthermore, Kapil invited his guests to dance to the rhythm of a typical Indian brass band. Chandu walked in and stole the show as his dance moves made everyone stop and admire him. After a while, Kapil and his team pulled out a prank on Terrence which made him skip his heartbeat for a while. Kapil invited few contestants from ‘India’s best dancer' and asked them to showcase some of their skills.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

