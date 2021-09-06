The Kapil Sharma Show, 5 September 2021, Written Update: Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor reveal some fun facts

In today's episode, and Ridhima Kapoor Sahani was the guest on the show. Kapil Sharma welcomed her on the stage, this was the first show Neetu Kapoor was attending after 's death. Firstly, the audience asked some hilarious questions, then Krushna enters the stage in the getup of Amitabh Bachchan. He did a wonderful mimicry on the stage. He also made Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima dance on the stage with him. Everyone cherished their performance. After this funny more of Krushna's funny acts Neetu Kapoor got emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor, Neetu talks about the changes she had in her life after losing Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima and Kapil also get emotional and praised Neetu Kapoor for her patience and struggles.

The audience and Kapil asked Neetu Kapoor about their family status and the respect they get from everyone. Neetu Kapoor started laughing and told them that Kapoor's are sometimes fake, they are not that glamorous like everyone thinks. Neetu Kapoor also called Kapoor's 'lallu'. After making everyone laugh, Dr. Damodar enters the stage and started teasing Neetu Kapoor about her tax. Dr. made fun of Neetu Kapoor and asked her to pay 1 Lakh rupees as a tax and penalty also.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor opened up about , she told everyone how he teases her and takes her things without her permission. She reveals an incident, in which during a party in London she saw a girl who was Ranbir's friend wearing her dress. This incident made everyone laugh and roll on the ground. But she also praised Ranbir for his gift choices, she told everyone how he always gifts her beautiful things.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

