The Kapil Sharma Show, 7 November 2021, Written Update: Diwali celebration with the cast of Sooryavanshi

Today we saw that Kapil was overwhelmed when Bhoori informed him about the reopening of cinema theatres. Bhoori had set up a screen on which she showcased some glimpses of Akshay’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi'. Akshay made a grand entry wherein Bhoori tried to flirt with the superstar but Kapil jumped in and made fun of his teammate. Bhoori asked Akshay to confront Kapil for his behavior wherein the superstar teamed up with comedy king and started taking a dig at her. Kapil told the audience about Akshay’s upcoming projects and his flow of income. Akshay gave a befitting reply and started counting the sponsors for Kapil’s show and made him silent.

Katrina was welcomed by Kapil and was asked to be seated while the actress ignored him and went to Akshay and greeted him. Kapil turned the topic onto Archana and said that doing nothing can also make people rich. Archana created a poem and recited it in front of everyone and made Kapil understand her significance. Moving on, Akshay felt free and gave his honest review behind not releasing the film on an OTT platform. Kiku made his entry as Damodar and made the guests laugh with his hilarious jokes and unique comedy timing.

Further, Kiku took some tips for weight loss from Akshay and grooved with Katrina before he made an exit. Kapil started the ‘Post ka postmortem’ segment and poked fun at the special guests. Akshay turned the tables and took out some hysterical comments from the posts of Kapil and his teammates and showed them to everyone. Krishna walked in disguised as Jackie Shroff and created an environment full of laughter allowing the guests to enjoy their every moment in the show. Later, Kapil had an interaction with the audience and got to know their experiences during the lockdown.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

