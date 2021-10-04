The Kapil Sharma Show: 90’s top actresses Juhi Chawla, Madhu, and Ayesha Julka to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show: 90’s top actresses Juhi Chawla, Madhu, and Ayesha Julka to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and appreciated reality shows on television. It has been graced by multitudes of celebs in the past, including the superstars Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and others. The celebrities are entertained by the excellent acting and comedies of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kapil, and the other team members. The upcoming episode will be a very special one as the top Bollywood beauties of the 90’s era Juhi Chawla, Madhu, and Ayesha Julka will be gracing the sets, as per reports by Tellychakkar. 

They will be gracing the episode and having a fun time with Kapil and the cast and crew. The actresses ruled the 90s era of Bollywood, but they have never worked together. On the show, the audience will see them together for the first time. This is the second time that the actresses will be gracing the show as earlier also, they had been part of the show, and had a lot of fun. 

In the previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw how Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen disclosing some interesting facts about the Kapoor family, which made the audience laughing their guts out. Celebrities like Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora also visited the show and both the episodes were full of entertainment, which left the audiences in splits. Seeing the three actresses Juhi Chawla, Madhu, and Ayesha Julka together on the show, would surely be a sweet sight.

