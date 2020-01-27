The Kapil Sharma Show: After Kapil, Krushna takes a jibe at Archana Puran Singh for stealing Sidhu's position

Krushna Abhishek recently followed Kapil Sharma's steps and took at dig at Archana Puran Singh for stealing Navjot Singh Sidhu's position on The Kapil Sharma Show. Here' what happened.

Looks like the Kapil Sharma team is very eagerly missing the former judge Navjot Singh Sidhu. No, we're saying this, but it was quite evident from the latest episode of TKSS. While already told you that Kapil disguised as Navjot on the show, Krushna Abhishek also followed his footsteps to take a dig at Archana Puran Singh in relation to Sidhu's position. Yes, after Kapil, Krushna recently taunted Archana for stealing Sidhu's position on the show. All this happened in the recent episode where Krushna entered as his character Sapna parlour wali. She grooved to popular peppy song Ek Chumma tu mujhko udhaar de de with . Not only this she also flirted with Meezaan by calling him 'Meri Jaan'

But, if you think Krushna's wit and humour stops there, it is not so. What she did next made many eyes pop. She took a sly dig at Archana by saying 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge' and 'Sidhu Ji Kab Aaoge'. It simply was an indirect taunt and hint to tell Archana to leave the show and bring Sidhu back. Not only this, even Kapil charged against her and in humour stated that Sidhu wasn't as hurt when he was bowled out in the 1990's cricket match as he was when Archana took his seat.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil disguises as Sidhu for Shilpa Shetty; Archana Puran Singh's REACTION is hilarious

Well, this is not the first time, Archana has been teased for taking Sidhu's position on the show, but the looked like last night's show was all about remembering and missing Sidhu. However, just like all the other times, the laughter queen laughed it off. For the unversed, the team of Hungama 2 including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and some other celebrities graced the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More