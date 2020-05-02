The Kapil Sharma Show to air Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s episodes as an ode to their stellar talent; WATCH

As an ode to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to air old episodes of the actors on television this weekend. Read on!

As we all know, and Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode this week as the two passed away after a long battle with cancer. While Irrfan Khan was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to Leukemia at a hospital in Mumbai. Post their demise, Bollywood stars, political leaders and sports personalities took to social media to mourn their demise. From Amitabh Bachchan, , to , Anil Kapoor and others stars, everyone penned heartwarming notes for Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and described them as a loss to Indian cinema.

But as they say, the show must go on and therefore, as an ode to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to air old episodes of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on television. We all know that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the entire nation is under a lockdown, and since there are no shootings taking place, this is the perfect way to bring in the weekend and that is, by watching episodes of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan on television. Today, Kiku Sharda took to Twitter to make the announcement that this weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will re-run the episodes featuring Bollywood actors in their remembrance. Sharing Rishi Kapoor’s episode, Kiku wrote, “This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir, this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou.”

In the promo, we see Kapil Sharma questioning about the fact if she has ever thought of leaving the late Rishi Kapoor and to this, Neetu had a rather funny reply as she said that every day she gets this thought and Rishi Kapoor jokingly reacts, ‘But, when?’ in the other promo featuring Irrfan Khan, we see Upasana Singh, who plays the role of Bhua tell Irrfan Khan that he has such dreamy eyes that chances are that she would have gotten arrested on Drink and Drive. She says, “Kaas mujhe Irrfan Khan jaisa pati mila hota…kya nashili aankhein…mein toh drink and drive ke chakkar mein roj jee andar ho jaati….” Earlier, the channel shared a picture of the late actors and wrote, “You will always be remembered by the smiles you have spread.”

Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS ,,,,, we love you sir and miss you dearly @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/EcJhSpXWzX — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/LEDxJqWThp — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

