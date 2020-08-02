  1. Home
The Kapil Sharma Show airs FIRST episode post lockdown: Netizens shower love, Sonu Sood leaves fans emotional

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the TV screens yesterday (August 1, 2020) as it aired its first episode with special guest Sonu Sood. Here's how viewers welcomed TKSS and showered love on Sonu.
After a long-long wait, The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the TV screens yesterday (August 1, 2020) night. The much-loved comedy show aired its first episode after lockdown. The 'special guest' was none other than the 'real hero' of everyone in times of the Coronavirus crisis in India, Sonu Sood. The actor has become a messiah for many, especially migrant workers for reuniting them with their families in these distressful times. The entire TKSS team including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, and others were present. 

TKSS telecasted after a gap of four months, and fans were extremely excited to see Kapil and his team perform again. Sonu Sood's presence added to the overall charm of the show. With Sonu on Kapil's show, which is known for comedy, fans not only laughed but also shed tears seeing the efforts Sonu has put to help people in these trying times. Many fans took to their social media handles to express their feelings after watching the episode and share their first reaction. 

While many were elated to see Kapil and the team return with their 'extra dose of entertainment', Sonu Sood left netizen's emotional. Many called Sonu a real-life hero, who proved humanity is above all and lauded him for his good deeds in such a crisis situation. 

Take a look at fans reaction after TKSS's first episode:

Sonu shared an interesting story about a famous dialogue from Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. The cast and crew present on The Kapil Sharma Show sets along with the guest from an NGO celebrated Sonu Sood’s birthday. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

