The Kapil Sharma Show airs FIRST episode post lockdown: Netizens shower love, Sonu Sood leaves fans emotional

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the TV screens yesterday (August 1, 2020) as it aired its first episode with special guest Sonu Sood. Here's how viewers welcomed TKSS and showered love on Sonu.

After a long-long wait, The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the TV screens yesterday (August 1, 2020) night. The much-loved comedy show aired its first episode after lockdown. The 'special guest' was none other than the 'real hero' of everyone in times of the Coronavirus crisis in India, Sonu Sood. The actor has become a messiah for many, especially migrant workers for reuniting them with their families in these distressful times. The entire TKSS team including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, and others were present.

TKSS telecasted after a gap of four months, and fans were extremely excited to see Kapil and his team perform again. Sonu Sood's presence added to the overall charm of the show. With Sonu on Kapil's show, which is known for comedy, fans not only laughed but also shed tears seeing the efforts Sonu has put to help people in these trying times. Many fans took to their social media handles to express their feelings after watching the episode and share their first reaction.

While many were elated to see Kapil and the team return with their 'extra dose of entertainment', Sonu Sood left netizen's emotional. Many called Sonu a real-life hero, who proved humanity is above all and lauded him for his good deeds in such a crisis situation.

Take a look at fans reaction after TKSS's first episode:

After watching today episodes of #TheKapilSharmaShow, knowing what you had done during this pandamic #COVID19 . My heart felt you are a real hero.Jab lakho loge ne aappe bharosa kiya .aur aapne din raat kar k unke bharose ko tutne nhi diya.Dear MPs MLAs learn from him #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/1Sepz5pw6c — Vikash Kumar Singh (@Itskumar_vikash) August 1, 2020

Laughed so much after so long. All thanks to @KapilSharmaK9. Glad that shoots hv finally resumed. Today was just the trailer, more fun on Sunday night. It was so moving to see @SonuSood getting emotional seeing his own deeds... #TheKapilSharmaShow #TKSS pic.twitter.com/tJoCrV9XgD — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) August 1, 2020

The Man Who Proves Humanity Still Exists.

Your concern towards society in this pandemic time was Truly amazing

U deserve all the blessings !!@SonuSood sir Mahadev khush rakhe hmesha aapko and aapki family ko #TheKapilSharmaShow #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/gNiLiSQxJX — Jyoti Suman (@Jas23478675) August 1, 2020

First Time in The Kapil Sharma Show I Feel Very Emotional Because of The Real Hero @SonuSood . I Really Salute You Sonu Sood ji.

You Are a Real Hero @SonuSood #TheKapilSharmaShow

#SonuSoodTheRealHero pic.twitter.com/z61CI83eew — Arshad Shaik (@ArshadShaik003) August 1, 2020

Tv Without #TheKapilSharmaShow was like A Tea without Adrak(Ginger) & sugar .... thanks to #KapilSharma for bringing back Laughs to ur lives in this Difficult times.... loved ur episode with #SonuSood sir .... @KapilSharmaK9 U r amazing like alwaysss pic.twitter.com/uWW0smgagi — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) August 1, 2020

#TheKapilSharmaShow

After all the Sadness,finally i can now get the much needed happiness from you @KapilSharmaK9 hey,you r my favourite.i can't tell you that how mch ily,"khud jese bhi jee rhe ho,fir bhi dusro ko hasana mene aapse sikha hai jee" pic.twitter.com/LOhBjqRpUx — Shyama_pathak (@Shyamapathak2) August 1, 2020

Dear @SonuSood and @KapilSharmaK9 My kids are not even ready to move from here and take their dinner .How should they.. even we cant afford to miss this show. Two of our favorites in one show.Its the bestest episode ever of #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/p184mHCwiR — sarita garabadu (@saritasweety) August 1, 2020

Sonu shared an interesting story about a famous dialogue from starrer Dabangg. The cast and crew present on The Kapil Sharma Show sets along with the guest from an NGO celebrated Sonu Sood’s birthday. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

