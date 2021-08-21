The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn and Ammy Virk tease Kapil Sharma as he tries to flirt with Nora Fatehi

The entertainment and comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to aired on this weekend. It is the season two of the show, and has returned after a short break. The first episode of the show will be graced by the cast of the movie Bhuj: The Pride of Indi. Kapil Sharma was seen engaging in a funny banter with Nora Fatehi.

In the latest promo of the show The Kapil Sharma Show, we can see Nora Fatehi on the sets of the show along with , Ammy Virk and Kapil Sharma. Kapil asked Ajay to look into the eyes of Nora Fatehi and tell what she is thinking about him, to which Ajay replies that Nora is thinking about how much he loves his wife. To this Kapil strikes back saying that this he is saying what he is thinking and not Nora. He asks Ammy Virk also the same question, to which he replies that she is thinking Rakshabandhan is approaching. This leaves Kapil frustrated, while everyone is left in splits. There will also be a special dance performance of Nora Fatehi in the episode.

See video here-

Kapil Sharma had taken break from the show TKSS ahead of the birth of his second child. He is blessed with a baby boy in February this year. The season two of the show is much more exciting, with a different set and a larger team. Sudesh Lahiri and Gaurav Gera are some of the new members of the show, who will be seen in various getups for entertaining the audience.



