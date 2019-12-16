The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn bribes Kapil Sharma to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ; WATCH

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan will release in 2020

The Kapil Sharma show is faring well at the TRP charts, and before a film’s release, B-town stars make sure to visit the sets to promote their film. From , , , Tiger Shroff, to , and others, a lot of actors make an appearance onto the show to promote their film. And in the latest, Salman Khan, and Saiee Majrekar visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Dabangg 3, and next, we will see and Kajol visiting the show to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Now, knowing Kapil Sharma and his antics, the comedian took to social media to post a video wherein he is seen talking Tanhaji, but what is interesting is that Kapil has a fun way to promote the film as at the end of the video, we see Ajay Devgn bribing Kapil Sharma with money for promoting the film. In this BTS video, Kapil Sharma is seen promoting Tanhaji as he asks fans to go and watch the film. Later, Ajay comes in and gives some money to Kapil and goes off-camera. Sharing the video, Kapil joked in the caption, "#corruption is everywhere.”

While Tanhaji will hit the screens in January 2020, this is Ajay's 100th film but as per reports, the film has landed in legal trouble as a plea has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court, claiming it “deliberately conceals” his true lineage. As per the plea by Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Koli Rajput Sangh, it claims that the makers of the film are incorrectly showing Tanhaji as belonging to the Maratha community when he in fact was a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay, , Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. While the film has been directed by Om Raut, it will hit the screens in January 2020.

