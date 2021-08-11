The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi have fun promoting ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’; See PICS

Comedian and host Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared some candid moments with the cast of the upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is set to return on Sony TV on August 21. , Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film on patriotism.

Kapil Shared the pictures on his Instagram. In the first picture, Kapil and Ajay are having fun on the stage. The second picture consists of the entire star cast of the movie. Kapil wrote in the caption, “A day well spent with the team of #bhuj @ajaydevgn @norafatehi @ammyvirk n @sharadkelkar on #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #fun #comedy #masti #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial.” Bhuj: The Pride of India has been in the conversation for a while now. The film is finally getting a release on an OTT platform on August 13. Bhuj will mark Punjabi star Ammy Virk’s debut film in the Hindi film industry.

Ammy is also playing one of the leading parts in led ‘83’. Ajay Devgn also took to Instagram and wrote wonderful things about visiting the Kapil Sharma show. He wrote, “it was super spending the day with you. I can’t remember when I laughed so much. Congratulations bro to you and all your colleagues. You are going to rock it in the new season. Eagerly looking forward.” Ajay Devgn led Bhuj: The Pride of India has an elaborate star cast including , who is also playing a pivotal role in the film along with Sanjay Dutt.

