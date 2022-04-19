The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn schools host for not wearing proper clothes as he promotes Runway 34

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows airing on TV screens presently. It has a massive fan following and people of all ages are entertained by it. Over the years the show has been offering ample entertainment to the audience with excellent comedy. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Akansha Singh. The actors will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming film Runway 34.

In the episode promo, Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Ajay Devgan as he says, “Maine suit me dekha mujhe laga Ajay Sir ne bank vank to ni join kar liya.” He adds that he is looking very handsome. To this Ajay replied, “Tu to dhang ke Kapde pehenta nahi hai to maine socha show ko thoda uthane ke liye main hi pehen lu.” His witty reply left everyone in splits. Kapil Sharma is also seen singing, “Aise na mujhe tum dekho” for Rakul Preet, but Ajay Devgn comes forward, leaving Kapil speechless.

The team will also be entertained by the comedy of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as they are dressed up as school kids. They will also be amused by some fun games and Kapil Sharma will read out some fun comments on their social media posts. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and others will be promoting their movie, Runway 34, which is due to release on 29th April. The story of the movie is about a pilot's flight taking a stirring and mysterious trajectory after taking off from an international destination.

