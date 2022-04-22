The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn pulls Kapil's leg as the comedian sings a romantic song for Rakul

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular entertainment show airing on SONY TV and has been loved immensely by the audiences. Over the years the show has been offering ample entertainment to the audience with excellent comedy. The upcoming episode is also as promising and entertaining as the other episodes have been till now. The cast of Runway34 including Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh will land on the show to grace us with more entertainment. The actors will be coming to the show to promote their upcoming film Runway 34.

The new promo of the show has been uploaded by SONY TV, on its Twitter handle which shows how Kapil and the other team members engage in a fun game with the cast of Runway34. The actors are seen laughing their hearts out and also dancing with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as they are dressed up as school kids. In one of the promos, we see Kapil singing a romantic song for Rakul. However, Ajay comes and stands in between the two and immediately, Kapil changes to a song from Ajay's film. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 is all set to hit the theatres on April 29.

The story of the movie revolves around a pilot's flight taking a stirring and mysterious trajectory after taking off from an international destination. This film will be Ajan and Rakul's second collaboration. The trailer has already left fans excited. Ajay, who is also the director of the film, will be seen playing the role of a pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna. He described his character as brilliant but also a rule breaker.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on SONY TV.

