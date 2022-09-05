The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar accuses Kapil Sharma for his films failing at the box office

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season is very soon going to be on-air and start entertaining the audience and fans once again. The show is a massive hit and loved by people of all ages. The show was on a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with renowned personalities on the couch. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be the Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar.

The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the stars of the movie, Cuttputli, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen appreciating Rakul Preet Singh for her fashionable looks. Akshay says that he puts ‘nazar’ on everything. He added that Kapil talked about his money and movies, and now his films are now faring well on the box office.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma is seen greeting the audience as he says that he is very happy. But his words are cut short by Akshay Kumar, who reveals that he is only happy because he has forgotten his wife. Then he went to introduce Kapil’s wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and little brother-in-law. He also teased Kapil Sharma saying that one only forgets laddoo when he gets chamcham in hand, and his chamcham is a new entrant on the show, Srishty Rode.

Akshay Kumar will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

