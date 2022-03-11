The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma reveal different ways of celebrating Holi

The Kapil Sharma Show has been audience's favourite show for a long time. The entertainment-based show is hosted by Kapil Sharma and there are some eminent comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Chandan Prabhakaran and others who are a part of it. It is graced by several celebrities every week and they are entertained by the comedians. The upcoming episode is Holi special episode and it will be graced by the team of Bachchhan Paandey. In the promo, Akshay Kumar and Kapil are seen revealing hilarious ways of celebrating holi.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma is seen standing with Akshay Kumar, and the former asks, “Aap Holi kaise manate ho?” To this Akshay Kumar replies, “Tameez se”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. He further elaborates, “Kuch log rang lagane aise piche aa jate hai jaise badla le rahe ho, bhag rahe hai,” he adds that while applying colours, they apply on teeth also. Kapil Sharma adds that if someone sees that the other person has colour on face, then they don’t waste the colour, “Vo uski kameez utha kar peeth par ragad dete hai”.

Kapil Sharma shared that there are three types of the Holi, “Ek vo jisme log rang lagate hai, ek vo jisme mithai khate and ek 12 bajey shuru hoti hai daru ke saath.” Akshay Kumar also shared, “Kuch log to teen peg ke baad kutte ko tika laga dete hai aur kehte hai samdhiji sorry”. This leaves everyone in splits.



