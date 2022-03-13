The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar gives ‘geeli chummiya’ to host Kapil Sharma on Holi Special episode

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be the Holi Special. The show will be graced by the team of the upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey, comprising Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. They will be seen having a great time on the sets and will be entertained by the team of comedians. In the promo, Akshay Kumar and host Kapil Sharma share about the different ways people celebrate holi.

In the promo, Akshay Kumar has unleashed his fun side as he reveals various ways in which people celebrate the festival of Holi. He and Kapil Sharma are seen goofing around on the sets as he reveals the side effects of the festival. Akshay elaborates on the same, “Jiski shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai, vo bhi muh par rang laga ke gale mil kar jata, geeli geeli chummiya dekar jate hai.” He goes and hugs Kapil Sharma as he gives his kisses on the cheek. Latter is seen going red as he becomes speechless.

See promo here-

The episode will bring lots of entertainment for the audience. As Jacqueline Fernandez reveals that she never played Holi, Akshay Kumar invites her to celebrate at his home. To this, Kapil feels offended, as he says, “Picture bhi aap karo holi bhi aap khelo”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar will also be sharing Holi Ke Fundey.

Bachchhan Paandey is an action movie, which will be released on 18th March 2022.



