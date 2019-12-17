The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara, Diljit join Kapil & team to celebrate 100 episodes

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, they will celebrate Kapil’s show’s 100 episodes. Akshay will be seen teasing Kapil during the show.

One of the most loved comedy shows on TV is The Kapil Sharma Show. Last year, in the last week of December, Kapil Sharma had returned with another edition of his comedy show on Sony TV. A year later, the show’s popularity is soaring. Now, as it completes 100 episodes, Good Newwz stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be gracing the show and will also celebrate the occasion with Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh and others.

In a promo for the upcoming weekend episode, we get to see Akshay, Diljit, Kiara and Kareena gracing the show. The Khiladi is known for pulling Kapil’s leg and often comes on the show and teases Kapil. This time too, Kapil’s leg will be pulled by Akshay. In the promo, we get to see Kapil praising Kiara and Kareena and saying that they are looking very beautiful. Hearing this, Akshay asks Kiara and Kareena to shift and he goes to sit near Kapil.

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn bribes Kapil Sharma to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ; WATCH)

This leaves Kapil disappointed and he asks Akshay why can’t he let him be happy. Akshay tells him, “Mujhse teri khushi Bardaasth Nahi hoti,” and this leaves Diljit, Kiara and Kareena in splits. Later, Akshay even calls Sumona ‘Ladkiyon Ki Chunky Panday’ and teases her. The Good Newwz team will join The Kapil Sharma Show’s team to cut the cake and mark the 100 episodes of the show. Bharti Singh also jokes about Kareena and Saif and Chandan pretends to be Kabir Singh in the episode. The Good Newwz cast will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check it out:

Unlimited jokes, laughter & fun were all in the guest list of the grand 100th episode of the #TheKapilSharmaShow featuring Team #GoodNewwz in full attendance - cast & music artists! Your weekend is booked - 21st & 22nd December! pic.twitter.com/FjQQmvOOE7 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 17, 2019

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Read More