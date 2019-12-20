The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar MOCKS Krushna Abhishek for using ‘mama’ Govinda’s name to loot people

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit will hit the screens on December 27

The Kapil Sharma show has completed 100 episodes, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the cast of Good Newwz- , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit will grace the show. Now in the latest promo released by the channel, we see taking a dig at Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna. We all know that in the show, Krushna disguises as Sapna who runs a beauty parlour and in every episode, Sapna gives massage options to the celebs.

In the latest promo released by the channel, Akshay is seen introducing a new 'Bhanja' massage. In the video, Akshay says that in ‘Bhanja’ massage, ‘there is a mama jo mehnat karta hai, film industry mein naam banata hai. Uske baad ek sust bhanja (Krushna) aata hai jo uss mama ka naam le lekar logon se paise lutta hai….’ Soon after this, the audiences bursts into laughter so much so that even Krushna laughs at himself after listening to Akshay's innovative massage. In the other promo, we see Kapil flirting with Kareena Kapoor Khan and thanking

Talking about Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and it is based on the issue of IVF wherein a goof-up happens when the sperms of Akshay Kumar and Diljit get exchanged and what leads is some rib-tickling drama. Prior to the cast of Good Newwz, , , Kiccha Sudeep, and Saiee Manjrekar had graced the show to promote Dabangg 3.

