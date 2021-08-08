The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar spotted eating bananas on the sets as he promotes Bell Bottom

Ever since Kapil Sharma shared the first picture of the entire team from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, fans are eagerly waiting for its return on the small screens. Well, Kapil and his team recently shot for the first episode, and it will feature non-other than . Akshay was on the sets to promote his upcoming film Bell Bottom with his entire team. The pictures from the sets are already creating waves on social media, but today, a new picture has grabbed all the eyeballs. In that picture, we can see a happy Khiladi Kumar feasting on bananas.

In the picture, can be seen sitting on the sofa with a bunch of bananas. He was smiling as Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda looked at him. According to the reports, Akshay ended up eating a dozen bananas on The Kapil Sharma Show sets as he had no time for a break. The actor seems to be quite caught up with promoting his upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

Check it out:

Taking to his Instagram story, Kapil Sharma posted a boomerang video with the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show and Bell Bottom. In the video, we can see everyone shaking a leg as they wrapped up the shoot. Kapil wrote in his story, “party after wonderful episode with team #BellBottom.”

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is all set to release in the theatres on August 19. It is the first big movie to release in the theatres during the pandemic.

