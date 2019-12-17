The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar takes a funny jibe at Kapil Sharma and his team; Leaves everyone in splits

As The Kapil Sharma Show will be completing 10 episodes this weekend, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show for the promotions of his upcoming movie Good Newwz.

is a busy bird at the moment as he is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Good Newwz. The movie is slated to release on December 27 this year and has been extensively promoting it. In fact, the superstar will also be seen promoting Good Newwz on The Kapil Sharma Show. It will be a special episode as TKSS will be completing its 100th episode and the makers have planned new surprises for the audience.

To begin with, will be seen hosting the 100th episode of TKSS. This isn’t all. The Mission Mangal star, who is known for his witty one-liners will also be seen taking funny jibes and Kapil Sharma and his team. In fact, when Archana Puran Singh will quiz Akshay if he is hosting the show instead of Kapil, the superstar will take a dig at her saying he has learnt from her how to snatch other people’s job. He was referring to Archana replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show. On the other hand, he also takes a dig for transforming all the male actors into female characters on the show. Even Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti weren’t spared.

Take a look at the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Unlimited jokes, laughter & fun were all in the guest list of the grand 100th episode of the #TheKapilSharmaShow featuring Team #GoodNewwz in full attendance - cast & music artists! Your weekend is booked - 21st & 22nd December! pic.twitter.com/FjQQmvOOE7 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 17, 2019

Interestingly, apart from Akshay, TKSS will also have Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani Badshah and Hardy Sandhu marking their presence to promote Good Newwz. Certainly, with all the big names in the house, the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be a treat for the audience.

Credits :Twitter

