The Kapil Sharma Show all set to make comeback on small screen with new season from THIS month; Deets Inside

Kapil Sharma will be soon making a comeback on the small screen with his iconic show The Kapil Sharma Show.

The popular comedy show of the television industry The Kapil Sharma Show has entertained the audience a lot. The show was loved by every genre and had a massive fan following. But this year in February, the show went off air. Fans were really upset and demanded to show a comeback. But there were no reports on that. Now there is news coming in that the show is all set to make a comeback in this year itself. Yes, you are reading it right.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, the show will be making a comeback with a new season in July. And in fact, we can also tell you the show’s release date. The show will be hitting the small screens from 21st July onwards. The shooting of the show has also started. Earlier, it was reported that actor Kapil Sharma had taken a break from the show because his wife was expecting their second child. He wanted to spend some time with her. The comedian was blessed with a son.

The show has been graced by many celebrities. Right from to , all have appeared on the show to promote their films.

Meanwhile, a few months back the actor and comedian had announced that he will be debuting soon on Netflix. The actor and comic had posted a funny video announcing the news and captioned it as ‘Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon! this is the auspicious news”. The details about the comic’s appearance on the streaming platform are under wraps.

