The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor has an EPIC reply for Kapil's query about planting trees; Watch Video

Kapil Sharma and Anil Kapoor's fun banter on The Kapil Sharma show will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Spreading smiles is not easy. But, Kapil Sharma has been doing it with so my ease and diligence from the past several years that it feels like its hard to beat him in this forte. The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning hearts since long and it is quite evident from its TRP numbers. Every weekend fans wait for Kapil to bring another celebrity on the show to up the entertainment quotient. And this time episode is going to be 'Jhakass' as Anil Kapoor is all set to grace the show. Yes, the Jhakass actor will spreading his charm and sharing some fun moments.

The makers recently dropped a promo from the upcoming episode to give us a glimpse of all the fun we can expect. In the video, Kapil is seen telling Anil that his old friend Jackie Shroff was recently part of the show and was encouraging everyone to grow plants and become environment-friendly. He further asked if Anil any such social interests. While everyone was expecting Anil to give a serious answer, it turned out to be laugh riot with Anil's witty reply. He instantly quipped, 'I do not need to grow plants. Mere pass pura bageecha hai. Khol ke dikhau?' (I have an entire garden in me. Do you want to see it?) And without wasting any time, lifts up his t shirt. Well, Kapil did not see that coming an burst out in laughter. Even the audinece and Archana Puran Singh couldn't control their laughter.

Take a look at the funny promo here:

What are your thoughts on Kapil and Anil's hilarious banter? Well, Anil is here to promote his film Malang. Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

