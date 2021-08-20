The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh asks Sumona Chakravarti why she was missing from the promos

The most loved comedy show on the television is The Kapil Sharma Show. The season one of the show was a massive hit and the audience loved comedy on the sets along with the stand up acts of Kapil Sharma. Now the show is back after a short break. Sumona Chakaravarti was missing from the promos of the show, but Archana Puran Singh confirmed she's a part of the show.

In the recent video shared by Archana Puran Singh, she is seen with Sumona Chakravarti on the sets of the show The Kapil Sharma Show as they are seen on the stage. Archana confirmed her being in the show and told her that they couldn’t do the show without her. She also asked her to tell the audience the reason for missing from the promos. To this Sumona gave a fun reply as she said that nobody will ever get to know why she was missing. She added, “Stars don’t need promos” which made Archana laugh out loud.

Archana captioned the video, “Somethings are meant to be. @sumonachakravarti Ours is a happy team! 1 more day to go.”

See the post here: Click