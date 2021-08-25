The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh confirms the Indian Men & Women Hockey Teams to be upcoming guests

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is back after its short break, and the audience has accepted it with open heart. The show has been graced by numerous celebrities till now. Archana Puran Singh has shared that the upcoming episode will welcome the Indian Men and Women Hockey Teams.

Archana Puran Singh has shared a BTS video from the set of TKSS. It is seen that seven members each of the men and women Indian hockey teams will grace the show. Archana shared that it was a great moment for her to see them on the stage. She shared that they have done a lot for the country and she is proud of their work.

Archana is seen in a floral V-neck outfit, which is paired with a beautiful ethnic necklace. She captioned, “Hindustan ka garv. Humaari hockey teams. Humaare manch par. Jald hi aapke screens par. Wait for this episode!”

See video here: Click