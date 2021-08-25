The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh confirms the Indian Men & Women Hockey Teams to be upcoming guests

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is back after its short break, and the audience has accepted it with open heart. The show has been graced by numerous celebrities till now. Archana Puran Singh has shared that the upcoming episode will welcome the Indian Men and Women Hockey Teams. 

Archana Puran Singh has shared a BTS video from the set of TKSS. It is seen that seven members each of the men and women Indian hockey teams will grace the show. Archana shared that it was a great moment for her to see them on the stage. She shared that they have done a lot for the country and she is proud of their work. 

Archana is seen in a floral V-neck outfit, which is paired with a beautiful ethnic necklace. She captioned, “Hindustan ka garv. Humaari hockey teams. Humaare manch par. Jald hi aapke screens par. Wait for this episode!”

See video here: Click

The new season of the show has started on 21st August and the show has been graced by the presence of the cast of the Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bell Bottom. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the fun conversations with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. This weekend's show will be graced by the presence of Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. As per the promos, they are seen enjoying themselves on the sets of the show as they remember their youth days and reveal each other’s secrets. It will be interesting to see the Indian hockey teams on the stage of TKSS.

Credits: Archana Puran Singh instagram


