The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi to REVEAL secrets of their marriage and relationship

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are going to spill the beans to their marriage, relationship. The duo will also reveal goofy secrets about their proposal. Read on.

is all to come up with its second episode after lockdown tomorrow, August 8 (2020). This episode is going to extra special as the significant partners of the TKSS team are going to appear on the show. Yes, the spouses of The Kapil Sharma Show team are going to grace as 'special guests.' Kapil is going to warmly host real-life couples Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi; Kashmira Shah and Krushna Abhishek; Kiku Sharda and Priyanka Sharda in the 'Mr and Mrs. special episode.'

Ever since it is revealed that the family members of the TKSS team will feature on the show, the curiosity of fans has gone a top-notch. Now, we've got our hands on some inside details of what is in store for TKSS fans. Archan, who is usually seen seated on the judges' seat, is going to be Kapil's guest with her better-half Parmeet. The much-adored couple is going to spill the beans about their marriage and relationship. Archana and Parmeet have been married for 28 long years. The duo will also reveal their goofy proposal story, giving a glimpse of their awe-inspiring compatibility and companionship.

Kapil will ask Parmeet to finally reveal how did he decide to tie the knot with Archana. To which Parmeet will wittily reply that Archana forced him to get married to her. He added, Archana created such a situation that he had no option, but to walk down the aisle with her. Upon listening to Parmeet's revelations, Archana quickly bumped in and reiterated that he is lying. Archana stated that Parmeet had proposed to her and then the couple eloped to get married. 'We did not run away from each other but we ran together to get married,' said Archana.

Sharing their fun-loving marriage story Parmeet added that they had decided to marry at 11 in the night, and went looking for a Pandit ji. At 12 in the night, they found a pandit, who first asked if Archana was major (balik) and if they were eloping from their house. To which Parmeet replied, 'She (Archana) is more mature than him.' Then the Pandit ji said that marriage takes place after confirming a date and time (mahurat). However, Archana and Parmeet paid him the same night and the next morning at 11 am they became husband and wife.

Well, with Archana and Parmeet's fun banter and couple stories, the upcoming episode of TKSS is going to be filled with a lot of laughter, drama, and masti. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know in the comment section below.

