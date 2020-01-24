The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh REVEALS Kapil's fees; Latter hits back with a hilarious response

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh took a dig at the comedian for taking up most of the share of the profits, and his response will crack you up. Check it out.

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh share an amazing bond and it is evident through their banter during The Kapil Sharma Show. While many have slammed Kapil for taking digs at the actress, she has never-minded Kapil's gestures. In fact, Archana is also no less, she is seen pulling Kapil's legs whenever she gets a chance. This is what exactly happened in the latest episode when and Kajol graced the show for the promotions of their film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The episode was a total laugh-riot, but one banter caught our attention.

Praising Ajay, Kapil shared with the audience that the actor was a complete package of talent. He said that he is a multi-tasker has explored acting, production, voice overs, direction and also owns a few theaters. But, do you think Kapil will compliment anyone without taking a jibe at him/ her? Well, certainly not! He went on to ask Ajay if he has made a motto for himself 'Apna Saath, Apna Vikaas', rather than 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. To which a witty Ajay instantly hit back saying that he has also completed so many episodes of the second season of the comedy show, but he also has not let anyone come there. Everyone burst into laughter and Ajay added that he must the one thinking about other's 'vikaas.

It is here when Archana took the opportunity to take a jibe at Kapil. She joking added that Kapil takes away a majority share of the total earnings of the show and gives only a little part to others. To which Kapil jokes, 'loot lo, aa jao sab'. But, what he said next will crack you up. Giving reason for taking a major amount he said taht he now has a daughter to look after and take care of. Ajay was again seeing pulling Kapil's legs and warned him that his daughter would see all the episodes once she grows up and wouldn't spare him for taking her name as an excuse for own's deeds.

Well, these funny moments surely made the episode a hit and we loved Archana, Ajay and Kapils' fun banter together. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

