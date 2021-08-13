The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of the new set as Kapil Sharma preps for shoot

Fans have been super excited for the return of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ever since the comedian posted the first series of pictures with his team and announced that they are coming back with the show's new season, fans have not been able to keep their calm. Now Archana Puran Singh has taken to her Instagram and given us a glimpse of the new set.

Pictures and videos from the sets have been doing the rounds from the past few days, and it is proof that the shoot has begun. We have already seen pictures of with his Bell Bottom team and with his Bhuj: The Pride Of India team on the sets. Now Archana Puran Singh has taken to her Instagram handle and given us a glimpse of the new set. Archana looks stunning as she gives fans a glimpse of her look. The actress then pans the camera and shows everyone the entire set, which looks revamped. The set is all lit up. The video also features Kapil Sharma, who is on the stage prepping for the shoot and asking the audience if they can hear him. After this, we can hear the crowd cheering for the comedian. Later, Archana pans the camera again towards herself and can be seen fixing her hair as she says that the phone is very useful as it can turn into a mirror also. Well, we can already feel the vibe!

Take a look:

Recently, Sumona Chakravarti, who fans assumed will be missing from The Kapil Sharma Show this time, shared a picture on her Instagram stories from the set. Well, now fans are only waiting for the team to confirm the date from which the comedy show will start airing. Till then, you can keep enjoying the glimpses shared by the stars.

