The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shares memes on her after she trends on Twitter

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh recently trended on Twitter after the politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress Chief. The actress started trending on social media and memes were shared about her getting worried of losing her chair on the show. After watching hilarious content being created on her, Archana also took to her Instagram handle and shared favourite memes made on her.

One of the memes that she shared read, “Archana Puran Singh is more tensed than Rahul Gandhi right now.” Another has her telling Sidhu to ‘Stay Out’ and yes another has her saying ‘Mujhe Ghar Nahi Jana’.

She also shared a screenshot of ‘Archana Puran Singh’ trending on Twitter in the last picture. The actress captioned her post as “I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka #imememyself #memes #navjotsinghsidhu #archanapuransingh #funnymemes #thekapilsharmashow #humour”.

Take a look:

Archana’s post comprising the memes has left everyone including Sumona Chakravarti in splits. Along with numerous laughter emojis, the actress wrote, ‘some of them are hilarious’. Meanwhile, actor-comedian Gaurav Gera also reacted to her post and said, ‘Lol ya saw u trending on twitter’.

In the last week’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana also revealed that she received congratulatory messages when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief.