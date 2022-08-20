The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shares a sneak peek of the upcoming season's promo shoot; Video

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens, which has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The show has a massive fan following and people love the excellent hosting by Kapil Sharma and the comedy acts by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others. The show had taken a break for a few months and now it's going to be back on screens very soon. Archana Puran Singh, who is one of the assets of the show, shared a video about the promo shoot.

In the video shared by the actress, Archana Puran Singh shared that she is going for a promo shoot for the entertainment show. She shared that shoot for the show will start very soon and they have already started the shoot for the promo of the show. The actress also offered a sneak peak into the shooting for the promo. She also joked that she has got only one line but she is not able to learn it.

Archana captioned, “Sneak peek of the promo shoot for @kapilsharmashow Yesss! It's coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting new avatar! Watch out for more deets !”

A source close to the development shared with Pinkvilla that The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere in September. However, the makers haven't decided on a definite date for its return yet. The cast remains the same with Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. The special judge's chair will continue to be graced by Archana Puran Singh. Archana didn't accompany Kapil and the team for the world tour, and he often pulled her leg on the show about it.

