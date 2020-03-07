The Kapil Sharma Show: Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Deepika Chikhalia reminisce good old 'Ramayan' days

The cast of 1987 show Ramayan, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Deepika Chikhalia get talking on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show is definitely one of the finest comedy shows on the screen right now and while one often gets to witness a fresh set of celebrities visit the show time and again, tonight is definitely one of the finest as many of the kids might recall seeing these faces back in the day. Tonight, the guests on the show are none other than the trio of the 1987 show Ramayan, that is Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, and they let us in one some fun insights.

They all had some anecdotes to share from back in the day and amongst all of them, Kapil too, continued to pull of his antics, one such joke being the time where he jokingly tells them, 'Phal rakhe hai prabhu, bhog laga sakte hai app,' which we all know is one fine reference here. Meanwhile, both Arun and Sunil got talking about instances fro back in the day, and that is when Sunil revealed how he was mobbed back in the day during their visit to Ramleela ground."

Meanwhile, Arun also let us in on another secret, one about him being a prankster however, Kapil did add how no one would expect him to be a prankster and their fun session continued on, leaving everyone laughing and enjoying their time on the show.

Check out a glimpse of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

